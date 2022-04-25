Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition: ‘Taking It Back From Wall Street Is the Correct First Step’

co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey commented on Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform on Monday night, kicking off his thread with Radiohead’s song “Everything In Its Right Place.”

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” he wrote.

After stepping down from Twitter in November, Dorsey continued to sit on the company’s board of directors. The board approved Musk’s $44 billion acquisition Monday morning.

“The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step,” his Twitter thread continued.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey wrote.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.

“I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!,” Dorsey wrote.

Dorsey is currently chairperson and “Block Head” of Block, parent company of Square and Tidal. The Radiohead song from the group’s classic “Kid A” album was tweeted with a Tidal link. Commenters remarked that despite the soothing title, the song was an odd choice due to its downbeat lyrics.