Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media Partners With Walmart’s ‘Black & Unlimited’ Digital Development Program, Announces Inaugural Class of Creators

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media has announced the participants of the inaugural Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program in partnership with Walmart.

The selected creators for the program include Alex Hill, Amanda S. Wicks, Archie Jay, Brelynn Hunt, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Destiny Aaiyana, Mariah Jae, Chef Shaiheem and Tyris Winter.

“Hoorae is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” Rae said in a statement. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

Each creator will be connected with industry professional, courses and mentorship, and will receive a creator kit equipped with a selection of equipment and tools for coursework and content creation. In addition, the creators will travel to Los Angeles for the Black & Unlimited Creator Weekend and will star in Black & Unlimited content exclusively for Walmart’s YouTube channel.

Other features of the program include access to live-to-tape lessons from influencers, development executives and celebrity content producers; a custom of library of music created by Raedio to use in future projects and productions; and resources and funding, including a $10,000 stipend. A series of challenges and courses will take place throughout the program until January 2023.

“There’s so much more to being a creator than developing content and sharing it with the world,” said D.J. Vaughn, director of Multicultural Media Partnerships at Walmart. “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources, and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”