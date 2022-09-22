Instagram Goes Down: Users Report Widespread Technical Problems With App

Meta’s Instagram app appeared to be experiencing technical problems Thursday, as thousands of users reported problems accessing the service.

According to site-monitoring service Downdetector, complaints about Instagram began to spike just after 12:30 p.m. ET. As of 12:54 p.m., more than 24,000 users had submitted error reports, according to the site, with 86% of those indicating problems accessing the app. The highest number of problem reports about Instagram were from users in New York and L.A., according to Downdetector.

In a tweet posted at 1:34 p.m. ET, the Instagram PR team confirmed the problems and wrote, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

According to users on Reddit, the Instagram app on Thursday was crashing when they tried to open it. A few users said that when they did manage to get Instagram back open, it had an older configuration that lacked Reels, which is Instagram’s TikTok-like short video format.

In one of Instagram’s most prolonged outages, the popular photo- and video-sharing service went down for about six hours in October 2021, along with Meta’s Facebook and WhatsApp services. That had been the longest outage for Meta’s family of apps since March 2019, when the service was down for about 24 hours across multiple apps including Instagram.