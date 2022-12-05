Howard Stern Fires Back at Kanye West for Loving Hitler: ‘This Guy Is So Ill…It’s Pretty F—ing Crazy’

Howard Stern said during the Dec. 5 episode of his SiriusXM radio show that Kanye West has reached a level of antisemitism where it’s almost like he wants to be “a white man in the Nazi party.” It was Stern’s first show back since West had an antisemitic meltdown on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show. West praised Hitler during the interview, which led Stern to declare, “This guy is so ill.”

“He loves Nazis,” Stern said about West (via Mediaite). “I guess he doesn’t know he is Black. He doesn’t understand what Hitler thought of Jews [and] Black people. [Hitler] thought they were all inferior. He wanted to sterilize Black people. And if there was a mixed race baby, a Black man with a white woman for — let’s say like Kanye and Kim [Kardashian] — he would kill the children…For a Black man to be running around saying he loves Hitler…what happened to this guy? What in his life led him to this mental illness?”

Stern continued, “I could give you a psychological theory that I’m sure I’m not the only one that thinks that maybe he hates being Black so much. He’s so self-hating. He wants to wear a hood and pretend he’s a white man. A white man in the Nazi party. In a weird way [he] despises being Black and wants to be accepted by Nazis.”

West told Alex Jones during their “Infowars” discussion that he sees the good in Hitler. Stern said that West’s antisemitism made Alex Jones appear like “a bleeding heart liberal,” no easy feat considering Jones recently lost a defamation trial and has to pay upwards of $1 billion to Sandy Hook families for promoting false conspiracy theories about the 2012 school shooting.

“Alex Jones kept trying to throw him a life preserver and Kanye would just slap it away,” Stern said. “It was pretty fucking crazy. All this stuff I was reading and hearing about.”

Back in October, Stern compared West to Hitler due to his antisemitism and said he was tired of people defending West because of his mental health. “Fuck this mental illness, self defense thing that he’s into,” Stern said at the time.

Stern joins a growing list of names who have condemned West for praising Hitler. Following West’s “Infowars” interview, President Joe Biden tweeted, “The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”