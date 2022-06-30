Howard Stern Picks Bradley Cooper for Vice President: ‘He’ll Bring in the Female Vote Like You Can’t Believe’

Howard Stern announced earlier this week a potential run for president in 2024, and it didn’t take long for the Sirius XM radio host to find the perfect running mate. Stern’s vice president pick is none other than Bradley Cooper. The host claimed on his eponymous radio show that he had texted with Cooper about being his vice president and that Cooper agreed, although the Oscar nominee’s camp has yet to confirm (via Entertainment Weekly).

“Early this morning I was texting back-and-forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run,” Cooper said. “This person texted me and said, ‘I want to congratulate you and you have my vote.’ Very lovely conversation. And I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done. Done. Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in.'”

Stern continued, “It’s exciting. I’ll tell you how great this vice presidential pick is. He said to me, ‘I’m in, but you know, I’m another white male.’ And I said, ‘I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you’ll be such an asset to the ticket, that I think people will understand…’ This guy is gonna bring in the female vote like you wouldn’t believe. My vice president: Bradley Cooper. I know, it sends chills up your spine…. I told him I’m announcing it today.”

In his initial comments earlier this week, Stern said his potential presidential run hinges on Donald Trump also running in 2024. The host added, “I’ll beat his ass.” Stern’s desire to run for president stems from his outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and he wants to overhaul the justices.

“If I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it…[what] I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern previously attempted to run for New York governor in 1994 but exited the race after refusing to reveal his personal finances.