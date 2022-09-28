‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ Movie Trailer Teases Dramatization of ‘Most-Watched Trial of the Year’

Tubi released the official trailer for original movie “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” a fictionalized retelling of this summer’s closely followed defamation trial involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The ripped-from-the-headlines film is set to premiere Friday, Sept. 30, on the free, ad-supported Tubi service. “Hot Take” stars Mark Hapka (“Parallels,” “Days of Our Lives”) as Depp and Megan Davis (“Alone in the Dark”) as Heard.

Judging from the trailer, “Hot Take” aims to evenly present both sides of the controversial story of the formerly married couple. “This is not life — no one should have to go through this,” Hapka’s Depp, featuring slicked-back hair tied off in a ponytail, says in court. At another point, Davis’s Heard says, “I have the right to say what happened to me.”

The trailer also references the TikTok trend that emerged during the trial in which users mocked Heard’s emotional testimony on the stand. “Girl just wants some attention!” says one fictional social-media commenter.

In addition to Hapka and Davis, “Hot Take” stars Melissa Marty (“Station 19”) as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (“Law & Order True Crime”) as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

“Hot Take” follows the relationship of Depp and Heard leading up to and including the two-month defamation trial — which Tubi’s trailer declares “the most-watched trial of the year.” The jury found that Heard defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him in a December 2018 op-ed piece, while the jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.

Tubi fast-tracked the movie into production with Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment “to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer,” according to Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson.

“Hot Take” is written by Guy Nicolucci (“The Daily Show”) and directed by Sara Lohman (“Secrets in the Woods”). The film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under their Ninth House banner.

Watch the trailer for “Hot Take”: