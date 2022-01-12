Hilary Williams Promoted to Partner at Digital Brand Architects

Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects.

Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty.

Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings.

“Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her leadership in our industry,” said Flaherty. “She has made substantial contributions to the growth and evolution of DBA and we are fortunate to have her join as a partner as we continue to lead and innovate in the space.”

Williams started her career as a marketing assistant at Creative Arts Agency, before moving to talent management at The Wall Group and then into commercial endorsements and licensing at United Talent Agency.

In 2019, DBA was acquired by UTA, as part of the agency’s continued expansion in the arena of working with digital media stars and influencers.

Founded in 2010 and one of the first digital influencer management companies and talent representation firms, DBA has a clientele of over 180 social media influencers with an overall reach more than 400 million. In 2015, the company launched Digital Brand Products to help its talent develop, manufacture and sell their own merchandise. DBA co-founded Dear Media, a female-focused podcast network, in 2016.