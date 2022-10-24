HBO Max Adding 10 Original ‘Star Trek’ Movies, Bringing Back All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Films

The library shuffle among streaming services continues. HBO Max next month is getting all 10 of the original “Star Trek” movies — after they left Paramount+ — and once again will offer all of the first eight movies in the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” series.

Paramount+ in November 2021 launched every Star Trek movie, and the service is also the exclusive streaming home of every Star Trek TV show ever made. However, as of Oct. 1, 2022, the 10 original films were no longer available.

As of Nov. 1, the 10 Star Trek movies will be streaming on HBO Max: “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” Director’s Edition (1979); “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982); “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984); “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986): “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989); “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” Director’s Cut (1991); “Star Trek: Generations” Director’s Cut (1994); “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996); “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998); and “Star Trek: Nemesis” (2002). HBO Max didn’t reveal how long a window it has on the movies.

Meanwhile, the Wizarding World will be coming back to HBO Max, with the eight Harry Potter magically reappearing on the streamer Nov. 1 (after they most recently left the platform Aug. 31). The titles have bounced back and forth between HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock for several years, with different windowing agreements between the companies — demonstrating the power of fan-favorite film franchises to retain subscribers.

Also coming to HBO Max in November: “Titans” Season 4 (Nov. 3), following the young heroes in the DC Universe as they battle a supernatural cult in Metropolis on their way back to San Francisco; “Magnolia Tables With Joanna Gaines” (Nov. 4); Season 2 of original series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (Nov. 17); “Shaq” (Nov. 23), a docu-series about how basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal became a cultural icon; and documentary film “Love, Lizzo” (Nov. 24), which follows the groundbreaking singer’s journey from her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise.

HBO Max on Nov. 3 will premiere “Sesame Street’s” 53rd season, which features celebrity and special guests Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava DuVernay and Haim.

In addition, new holiday films coming exclusively to HBO Max this November include “A Christmas Story Christmas” (Nov. 17), which follows Ralphie, now an adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to give his friends a magical Christmas; “Holiday Harmony” (Nov. 24), about a singer-songwriter traveling cross country in hopes of making it big and ends up taking on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala; and “A Christmas Mystery” (Nov. 24), following a group of intrepid kids trying to solve the case of why Santa’s magical jingle bells disappeared.

The new titles coming to HBO Max in November 2022 come after Warner Bros. Discovery has recently made content cutbacks to the service to get streaming-content payment obligations for underperforming titles off its books, including multiple films and series and 200 older “Sesame Street” episodes.