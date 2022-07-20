‘Harley Quinn & The Joker’: DC Podcast for Spotify to Star Christina Ricci, Billy Magnussen, Justin Hartley

A new podcast telling Harley Quinn’s origin story — from her perspective — is coming to Spotify, starring Christina Ricci in the title role of the iconic Gotham villain.

Spotify, in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, announced the start of production for audio series “Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind.” The podcast is developed, written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”).

Alongside Ricci (“Yellowjackets,” “The Addams Family”), the scripted podcast will co-star Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die,” “The Many Saints of Newark”) as The Joker, with Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) on board to voice Bruce Wayne. There’s no release date set for the podcast as yet.

According to producers, “Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind” will finally let Harley control her own narrative, instead of portraying her through the lens of the story The Joker has told.

In the forthcoming series, when we meet Harley, she’s Dr. Harleen Quinzel: a gifted psychologist at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City determined to help patients whom her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick and in need of an expensive life-saving operation Harleen can’t afford. So when she meets “Patient J,” a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker to get what she needs — leading them both down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.

The series is the second project under Spotify’s multiyear agreement with Warner Bros. and DC, coming after the May debut of “Batman Unburied,” starring Winston Duke as Wayne/Batman. The series, from creator and executive producer David S. Goyer, rose to the top of Spotify’s podcast charts worldwide, hitting the No. 1 spot in 17 markets. Last month, Spotify announced the renewal of “Batman Unburied” for Season 2.

“Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind” is executive produced for Spotify by Julie McNamara, Liz Gateley and Rachel Wolf. Physical production is being handled by Realm. In addition to Horowitz, the series is written by Matthew Derby and Rachel Khong.