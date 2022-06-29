Hari Nef to Star as East German Trans Performer in Podcast ‘Lina’s Song,‘ From Executive Producer Mark Duplass

Trailblazing trans actor Hari Nef will headline “Lina’s Song,” a new scripted podcast from executive producer Mark Duplass, set in the ’80s punk scene of East Berlin.

“Lina’s Song” is set to premiere on Spotify and Apple Podcasts on Aug. 19. The three-part narrative podcast stars Nef as Lina, a trans nightclub performer in 1980s East Berlin who dreams of crossing over the Berlin Wall to freedom. Hearkening back to the style of a vintage radio show, “Lina’s Song” is “an immersive story steeped in the excess and romantic intrigue of the Berlin punk scene,” according to the producers.

Nef has had breakout roles in “Assassination Nation,” “Transparent” — which also featured Mark Duplass’s brother, Jay — and the streaming adaption of Caroline Kepnes’ novels “You.” She also is set to appear in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie.

The series also will star Dylan Gelula (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “First Girl I Loved,” “Shithouse”). “Lina’s Song” is written and directed by Elliot Tuttle (“Horse Girl”) and produced by Rachel Goldfinger. The series features original music by Danny McGrath and Albon.

“This project comes from an incredibly inspired and resourceful group of artists,” Duplass said in a statement provided to Variety. “It’s kind of amazing what they made with so little.”

Tuttle said in a statement, “I wrote ‘Lina’s Song’ after moving to Los Angeles from Maine, and at this point, I was living a full gay life. I was inspired by the difference of queer livelihood and its subversive nature. I just had a lot of thoughts about my newfound queer life and queer longing; this story was an exciting way to channel those ideas.”

The podcast’s supporting cast includes Adrian Centoni, Krisha Fairchild (“Krisha”), Ross Partridge (“Stranger Things”) and Joshua Leonard (“The Blair Witch Project”).