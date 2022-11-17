Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Signs Audible Pact for Slate of Podcasts

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop media and lifestyle company has set a pact with Audible, Amazon’s premium audio storytelling division, for an array of original audio productions.

Audible has greenlit four titles under The Goop Pursuit banner, launching Jan. 12, 2023. Those include “Leaning Into Pleasure,” hosted by Penda N’diaye, founder of Pro Hoe, a brand that focuses on sexual liberation in Black and Brown communities. The 90-minute Audible original features multigenerational discussions on the topic of pleasure as well as a conversation with Paltrow about “her experiences navigating pleasure and societal taboos,” according to Audible.

The other audio projects in the collection include “Healing in a Sick Society,” hosted by psychiatrist Will Siu; “Finding Beauty,” hosted by author and LGBTQ activist Jodie Patterson; and “Coming Home to Yourself,” hosted by Dr. Thema S. Bryant, a clinical psychologist and president-elect of the American Psychological Association.

“I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to Penda N’diaye — she’s so strong and thoughtful,” Paltrow said in a statement. “Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We’re excited to share their stories, voices and perspectives.”

For Audible, the deal with Paltrow’s Goop marks its latest efforts to bring exclusive podcasts from name-brand talent and creators to its platform. Its partnerships have included deals with Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company; Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad; Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures; Elizabeth Banks; Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit; George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures; Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco; Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media; Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions; Charlamagne tha God’s CTHAGOD World Productions; and the SpringHill Co., founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter featuring tastemakers providing tips and news on different topics. Today, the company sells a range of products in categories spanning fashion, beauty, travel and wellness.

“Goop has built a community in the lifestyle and wellness space, which aligns with Audible’s principles and we know our listeners are deeply interested in self-care and well-being,” said Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios. “Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally. The fresh perspective and open dialogue that Goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners.”