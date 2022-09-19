‘GTA 6’ Leak: Rockstar Games Confirms Hack, Says It’s ‘Extremely Disappointed’

Over the weekend, hackers illegally obtained and leaked unreleased footage from “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the upcoming installment in Rockstar Games’ hit franchise, the studio acknowledged Monday.

A user on the GTA Forums posted a 3-gigabyte file — with 90 videos of “GTA VI” — footage, PC Gamer reported. According to the report, the hacker said they may “leak more data soon,” including “GTA V” and “GTA VI” source code, assets and test builds.

Rockstar on Monday confirmed the “GTA 6” leak, saying it was “extremely disappointed” about the event.

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and download confidential information from our systems, including early development footage from the next ‘Grand Theft Auto,'” the company said in a tweet.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next games shared with you all in this way,” Rockstar’s statement continued. “Our wokr on the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

Rockstar said it does not expect any disruption to its live game services or any “long-term effect” on the development of its ongoing projects.

First released in 1997, the open-world action-adventure “Grand Theft Auto” game has been the top-selling title for Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

