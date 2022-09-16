‘Genshin Impact’ to Be Adapted as Anime Series

An anime series based on popular open-world role-playing game “Genshin Impact” is officially in the works.

HoYoverse, the Shanghai-based game developer behind “Genshin Impact,” announced a partnership with Japanese animation studio Ufotable to develop an anime based on the RPG. It also released a three-minute “concept trailer” in announcing the project (watch below).

“Let’s step into this vast magical world of adventure together!” the games company tweeted Friday. “The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and ufotable has begun.” The companies did not reveal an anticipated release date for the anime series.

First released in 2020, “Genshin Impact” has quickly become one of the highest-grossing mobile games. In the RPG, players travel throughout an open world in search of the Archons of the seven elements.

Ufotable’s projects have included “Ninja Nonsense,” “Coyote Ragtime Show,” “The Garden of Sinners,” “Fate/Zero” and “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.” In addition, the studio has worked on other adaptations from gaming properties, including “God Eater” and “Tales of Zestiria the X,” both based on Bandai Namco titles.

The announcement of the “Genshin Impact” anime came during HoYoverse’s first look at version 3.1 of the game, which is slated to become available Sept. 28. According to the company, the update for “Genshin Impact” will expand the new region of Sumeru and will introduce King Deshret’s Mausoleum, dungeons, new quests and weapons, and three new playable characters.

Watch the concept trailer for the “Genshin Impact” anime series: