How Fox’s Blockchain Creative Labs Is Exploring Media’s Web3 Future

Fox Corp. isn’t exactly the first name that comes to mind when the inescapable subject of Web3 comes up, but Rupert Murdoch’s company is playing more aggressively in this innovative space than any other traditional media firm.

The company’s year-old division Blockchain Creative Labs has been experimenting with the disruptive potential of digital ownership for properties as varied as “The Masked Singer,” WWE and, unexpectedly, SXSW. BCL will have a big presence at this week’s Austin-based festival to show off its work, featuring a Web3 experience devoted to Dolly Parton, called welcometodollyverse.com.

Listen to the podcast here:

