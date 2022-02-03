Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Parachute Into ‘Fortnite’ With Outfits, Radio Station

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s R&B duo Silk Sonic are skating their way into Epic Games’ “Fortnite” battle-royale game.

In partnership with Atlantic Records, Epic is bringing Silk Sonic into “Fortnite” with ’70s-inspired outfits, a new radio station and a player tournament.

Bruno Mars, in a statement, said: “When ‘Fortnite’ asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Deal.’ I’ll see you on the Island.” Anderson .Paak commented: “When ‘Fortnite’ agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, ‘I’m in.’ He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

Silk Sonic outfits and accessories will be available in “Fortnite’s” Item Shop starting Feb. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET. But players can compete in the Silk Sonic Cup, taking place Monday, Feb. 7, for a chance to unlock the Mars and .Paak outfits early.

In addition, Fortnite debuted an in-game radio station, Icon Radio, featuring Silk Sonic and hosted by funk icon Bootsy Collins. Players can listen to tracks from “An Evening With Silk Sonic” by turning on Icon Radio in vehicles in the game. Collins commented, “Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with ‘Fortnite’ is very exciting — both worlds offer players a great way to come together and relax.”

Individually, both Silk Sonic artists have some history with “Fortnite”: In September 2020, .Paak performed a Spotlight Concert Series in the game, and in April 2021, Bruno Mars’ “Leave The Door Open” emote came to “Fortnite.”

It’s the latest music partnership for Epic Games, which has featured “Fortnite” concerts with Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Marshmello and has featured breakout stars including Hamaki and Tones and I in its Soundwave Series.

“Gaming has become a key touchpoint for music marketing and it’s crucial that we’re meeting fans where they live – which means hours and hours of immersive gameplay on platforms like ‘Fortnite,'” Kevin Weaver, president, Atlantic Records, West Coast, said in a statement. “Working with [Silk Sonic] to execute their creative vision for this incredible multifaceted and first-of-a-kind activation with our amazing partners at Epic Games has been such a massively rewarding experience, and I can’t wait to see it all brought to life.”

The “Fortnite” Silk Sonic Set outfits and accessories include Mars’ Sound Scepter Pickaxe microphone and .Paak’s Sonic Snare Back Bling (both sold with their respective outfits). “Fortnite” also will feature a Freedom Wheels emote under the partnership.

In the Silk Sonic Cup, players can enter up to 10 matches in their region’s three-hour time window to earn points that will unlock the outfits and accessories.