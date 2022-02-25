‘Euphoria’ Is the Most-Tweeted TV Show of the Decade (So Far), Twitter Says

“Euphoria” has continued to amass a growing audience of viewers for HBO — and now has confirmed that the hit drama series has produced the most activity of any show in the 2020s to date on the social network.

Ahead of the season finale this Sunday (Feb. 27), Twitter said “Euphoria” was the most-tweeted about show of the decade so far in the U.S. — with more than 30 million tweets related to the show during the second season, up 51% compared with season 1. Adding to the overall Twitter buzz about the show, HBO renewed the show for Season 3 earlier this month.

Twitter also revealed the most-tweeted about “Euphoria” characters this season are Fezco (Angus Cloud); Rue Bennett (Zendaya); and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). In addition, according to Twitter, there have been about 270,000 tweets about #FexiHive, the fan-fave slow-burn endgame couple, Lexi and Fezco.

In addition, Twitter shared top-trending “Euphoria” memes, including “end Nate Jacobs,” reactions to when Rue exposed Cassie, and Rue fleeing from the LAPD (see below).

Celebs and influencers who have tweeted about “Euphoria” this season have included Jack Harlow, Drake, Maren Morris, Halsey, Noah Beck, Chlöe Bailey, Ella Mai, Anitta, Chelsea Peretti, Kid Cudi, Lauren Jauregui, Victoria Monét, Aly & AJ, and Justine Skye.

“From hilarious memes, to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season,” Twitter head of TV partnerships Jenna Ross said in a statement. “The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favorite characters and scenes, but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters.”

The series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Here are the most-tweeted “Euphoria” memes, according to Twitter:

“End Nate Jacobs”

“Cassie in HS vs. Me in HS”

Maddy’s “You better be joking”

Rue running from the police

