Elon Musk Reveals 9% Stake in Twitter, Sending Stock Price Shooting Up

Billionaire Elon Musk holds about 9.2% of the shares of , the social network disclosed in an SEC filing Monday.

In pre-market trading, shares of Twitter boomed as much as 25% on the disclosure. Musk hasn’t commented publicly about his holding in Twitter. In fact, Musk — CEO of Tesla and SpaceX — recently hinted that he was mulling the idea of starting his own social media service.

Last month, Endeavor announced that Musk will resign from its board of directors effective June 30.

Musk also founded The Boring Company, an infrastructure business, and has co-founded neuro-technology company NeuraLink and AI research lab OpenAI.