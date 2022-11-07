Whoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit; Mark Cuban and Jack Dorsey Offer Elon Musk Advice Two Weeks Into Job

As Elon Musk prepares to roll out his $8 per month Blue program, which includes blue check marks for users who subscribe, Mark Cuban and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey are giving the app’s new owner some advice on how to run the platform.

After Musk tweeted, “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Dorsey responded, “accurate to who?”

accurate to who? — jack (@jack) November 7, 2022

Musk then said, “As judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch),” to which the former Twitter CEO replied, “I still think… Birdwatch is a far better name. And ‘more informative’ a far better goal.”

Capping the back-and-forth, Musk said: “Birdwatch gives me the creeps.”

Birdwatch gives me the creeps — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Cuban then jumped in, questioning Musk’s decision to charge $8 per month for Twitter verification in his quest to make Twitter “the most accurate source of information about the world.”

“You might consider proactively offering your $8 verification program for free to those you deem the most accurate Notes contributors,” Cuban tweeted. “Won’t be easy to confirm accuracy. But if AI can try to model out bias, maybe it can model in accuracy?”

You might consider proactively offering your $8 verification program for free to those you deem the most accurate Notes contributors. Won't be easy to confirm accuracy. But if AI can try to model out bias, maybe it can model in accuracy ? https://t.co/oFLZdXOQEu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 7, 2022

Musk responded, “$8 for all,” to which Cuban retorted: “Your business. Your decision.”

Meanwhile, some celebrities and public figures are announcing they are leaving Twitter amidst Musk’s takeover. Among those planning an exit is “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg, who said on the panel talk series, “I’m getting off. I’m getting off today, because I just feel like it’s so messy and I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back on.”

Goldberg continued, “I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But, as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Musk officially took over as owner and CEO of Twitter on Oct. 27 and has since announced his controversial plans for the social media app. He announced Sunday, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

This led to many verified Twitter users impersonating Musk himself and subsequently getting suspended from the app. On Sunday, comedian Kathy Griffin changed her original Twitter name to “Elon Musk” and was swiftly thrown off the platform, causing her to log into her late mother’s account and tweeting at Musk: “Please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.”