Elon Musk Terminates Deal to Buy Twitter

Elon Musk has called the whole thing off.

The mega-billionaire terminated his $44 billion bid for , notifying the company Friday in a letter from his lawyers of the decision, according to a regulatory filing. Musk is claiming that Twitter mispresented the scope of spam and fake accounts on the social network, saying his team’s preliminary estimates put that “wildly higher” than the sub-5% figure that Twitter has repeatedly claimed.

With Musk bailing on the Twitter takeover, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX would have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee to Twitter — and he could be the target of lawsuits by Twitter shareholder or Twitter itself — unless he is able to prove Twitter significantly misled him about factors related to the company’s value.

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement),” said the letter to Twitter.

Twitter representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter from Musk’s lawyers said “it appears that Twitter is dramatically understating the proportion of spam and false accounts represented in its [monetizable daily active user] count.” According to the letter, Twitter also in breach of the acquisition agreement because the company made false claims to the SEC about fake and spam accounts representing less than 5% of all daily active users.

“Mr. Musk relied on this representation in the Merger Agreement (and Twitter’s numerous public statements regarding false and spam accounts in its publicly filed SEC documents) when agreeing to enter into the Merger Agreement. Mr. Musk has the right to seek rescission of the Merger Agreement in the event these material representations are determined to be false.

More to come.