Elon Musk Reinstates Accounts of Several Journalists He Had Banned Over Claim They ‘Doxxed’ Him

Elon Musk taketh away, and Elon Musk giveth.

Late Friday night, the mercurial mega-billionaire unilaterally announced that he was unbanning several journalists whose accounts had been suspended a day before — which Musk claimed had “doxxed” him by posting links to an account that tracks his private jet.

“The people have spoken,” he tweeted just after midnight ET. “Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.” Musk was referring to a poll he posted about when to reinstate the accounts he’d blocked. After nearly 3.7 million votes, 59% of the votes were in favor of lifting the bans “now” while the rest voted for “in 7 days.” Musk similarly had decided to reinstate Donald Trump’s account last month based on a straw poll.

As of Friday night, accounts that had been restored included those of independent journalist Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), the New York Times’ Ryan Mac (@RMac18), the Washington Post’s Drew Harwell (@drewharwell), CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan (@donie), Mashable’s Matt Binder (@MattBinder) and the Intercept’s Micah Lee (@micahflee).

The move by Musk — who claims he’s a “free speech absolutist” — to suspend the accounts of the high-profile journalists came after he banned the @ElonJet account on Wednesday, citing the need to ensure the personal safety of his family. Also Wednesday, issued a brand-new rule prohibiting accounts from sharing the real-time location of individuals. Several of the accounts that were suspended had tweeted about the jet-tracker and linked to its new account on rival social network Mastodon.

Rupar, after his account was reinstated, tweeted, “I want to thank everyone for all the support and kind words over the past day and some change. I was pretty bummed about getting suspended initially but quickly realized it’d be fine because I’m blessed to have an amazing online community. Seriously, I appreciate it a lot. Cheers.” Previously, Rupar had told CNN that he had not posted anything on Twitter about @ElonJet.

Still suspended at press time were Twitter accounts of Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster.

