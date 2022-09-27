YouTube Stars Dude Perfect Plan to Build $100 Million Headquarters and Entertainment Destination

For Dude Perfect super-fans, it may be the equivalent of Disney World.

The five-member comedy and sports YouTube creators — who have a massive following of more than 58 million subscribers on the platform — are planning a new Dude Perfect headquarters and “family-friendly” entertainment destination.

The new three-story HQ building will feature a 330-foot “trick-shot tower,” a Dude Perfect museum, mini golf, a merch store, restaurants and 2 acres of outdoor space. The facility could cost as much as $100 million to build, the group told the Dallas Morning News.

Currently, there’s no ETA on when Dude Perfect-land may open — or even where it will be located. They’re hoping it will be in North Texas but are pitching the project to several different cities, including L.A. and Atlanta, Sports Business Journal reported.

Dude Perfect has been working for about a year with San Antonio architecture firm Overland Partners on the project (which created the artist’s rendering of the facility, above). The venue is designed “to manifest their digital brand into a physical destination designed to excite and engage visitors and fans,” according to the company.

“The dynamic 330-foot canted tower projects from the site as a vertical expression of the brand known for their impossible shots,” Overland says in the description of the project. “Inside, visitors will get to try their hand at the impossible shot as they ascend through a series of floors leading up to the top of the tower, surrounded by city views. Encapsulated by the sweeping fabric structure, the iconic tower will be a focal beacon of Dude Perfect.”

The five Dude Perfect dudes — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — are based today in Frisco, Texas. The group posted their first trick-shot video in 2009 and their channel has generated nearly 15 billion views to date. Dude Perfect also has a faith-based mission: “We’re about giving back, spreading joy and glorifying Jesus Christ,” they say on their website.

Dude Perfect posted an animation of the future headquarters facility:

The future of Dude Perfect COMING SOON:

▫️330-foot trick shot tower

▫️Crazy Mini Golf

▫️Trick Shot Town

▫️Dude Perfect Museum

▫️Two acres of outdoor space

▫️Merch store, restaurants, & more



And that’s just the beginning. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VwkH3SRzdo — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) September 26, 2022

And here are additional artist renderings of the proposed Dude Perfect HQ, courtesy of Overland Partners: