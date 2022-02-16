Dot Dot Dot Launches D3 to Examine the World of Web3

A tech-news media start-up aims to forge ahead with a look into the world of Web3.

Dot Dot Dot, founded by Laurie Segall and Derek Dodge, is launching D3, a news and media network that aims to explore the human and cultural impact of the growing digital business built around companies that provide services in exchange for personal data, which can range from blockchain technology and decentralized apps to token-based economics.

“I got my start covering then little-known founders of companies like Airbnb, Instagram, and Uber when folks weren’t paying attention. They’ve turned into behemoths that transformed society,: says Segall. “We’re on the cusp of a new era, and there are new players. We’re excited to introduce the world to the new guard of an emerging era of tech and ask the important human questions as we build out the next generation of the internet.”

As part of its new initiative, Dot Dot Dot is releasing an interview with Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz, who appears on camera for the first time with Segall to discuss the the popular NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club. that has gained traction among celebrity collectors. People who want to purchase a Bored Ape NFT pay a minimum of $250,000. In weeks to come, D3 intends to release a number of high-profile interviews with major players in this emerging sector. Bored Ape recently signed with well-known manager Guy Oseary.

Segall was a senior technology correspondent at CNN for a decade interviewing founders like Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, and was recently a correspondent for “60 Minutes Plus.” Dodge has over 15 years of experience leading content strategies for brands like CNN, Discovery, and MTV. Evan Shapiro, who once led IFC and Sundance Channel as well as the NBCU streaming comedy venture Seeso, recently joined as head of strategy.