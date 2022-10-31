‘Don’t Worry Darling’ HBO Max Release Date Set

“Don’t Worry Darling” is coming to HBO Max a little over six weeks after the film hit theaters.

The psychological thriller will make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Monday, Nov. 7. "Don't Worry Darling," from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, was directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?”

“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel.

The film has generated considerable off-set drama. Rumors circulated for months that Wilde and Pugh had feuded on set. Then drama erupted around Shia LaBeouf’s exit from the film, with LaBeouf leaking a video of Wilde trying to get him back, despite Pugh’s clear reservations about working with him. There also was an incident in which Styles allegedly spat on Pine at the Venice Film Festival; both of their reps denied such an act took place.

Watch the trailer:



