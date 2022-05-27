Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers.

The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which the twice-impeached former president was banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol). Trump Media & Technology Group had previously announced plans for TMTG+, but the new filing reveals additional details about its content scope.

“TMTG+ intends to offer programs including, but not limited to, blue-collar comedy, cancelled shows, Trump-specific programming, faith-based shows, family entertainment, shows that embrace the Second Amendment, and news,” the DWAC filing states. “TMTG intends to license, produce and deliver news, sports, and non-woke entertainment content through this platform. TMTG+ will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.”

TMTG has not announced an expected launch date or pricing for TMTG+.

On Friday, Trump is scheduled to appear at the NRA’s convention in Houston alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz — coming just days after the horrific gun massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead.

In a post Wednesday on Truth Social, the ex-president defended his decision to keep the speaking engagement at the NRA’s Memorial Day weekend rally.

TMTG is led by CEO Devin Nunes, the former congressman who once unsuccessfully sued Twitter alleging in part he was defamed by anonymous parody accounts “Devin Nunes’ Mom” and “Devin Nunes’ Cow.”

In addition, TMTG has hired Scott St. John, former executive producer of shows including “Deal or No Deal” and “America’s Got Talent,” to lead TMTG+ operations. The company also says it plans to launch a podcasting platform as a part of the TMTG+ streaming service.

In a prior statement, Trump has said that he created TMTG and Truth Social “to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable.” Trump has been kicked off all mainstream internet platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, which have cited his role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in expressing support for rioters who were aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The “Truth Social” name is ironic given that during his four years in the White House, Trump made a total of 30,573 false or misleading claims, according to the Washington Post. That included his numerous baseless statements and lawsuits alleging widespread voter fraud and/or malfeasance that led to his defeat in the 2020 election.