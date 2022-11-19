Elon Musk Lets Donald Trump Back on Twitter

Donald Trump will be allowed back on , Elon Musk has decided.

Trump was kicked off Twitter on Jan. 8 — permanently, the company said at the time — for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account, as of Saturday, has been reactivated along with his tweets. However, notably absent was his Jan. 6 video to the mob of rioters in D.C. in which he said, “Go home. We love you, you’re very special.”

Musk, the mega-billionaire who bought Twitter for $44 billion, had said he would reconsider reinstating people, including Trump, whom Twitter had banned for various offenses. But the billionaire had said Twitter would create a content-moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Instead, Musk seems to have relied on a poll of his 117 million followers to determine whether Trump would be unbanned. Musk put the poll Friday, and after 15 million votes, there were 51.8% in favor of letting Trump return and 48.2% said they weren’t.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted Saturday, he added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”