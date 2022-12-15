Donald Trump Wants to Sell Bizarre NFT ‘Trading Cards’ of Himself for $99

Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former U.S. president, is hoping to rake in some cash by shilling digital NFT trading cards depicting him in various scenes and weird fantasy scenarios, including a couple of him portrayed as a “Superman”-like superhero.

The NFTs cost $99 each (plus a transaction fee), available at collecttrumpcards.com. The site says 45,000 Trump Digital Trading Cards will be created in the initial series. The NFTs are being minted on the Polygon blockchain, which describes itself as “eco-friendly and carbon neutral.” Anyone who purchases 45 or more Trump Digital Trading Cards is “guaranteed” a ticket to attend a “gala dinner” with Trump in Florida, according to the site. The website also is running a sweepstakes with prizes including meet-and-greets with Trump, a 10-minute individual Zoom call, and a one-hour golf game at Trump Golf Palm Beach.

The Trump NFTs include one of him dressed in a superhero costume — with lasers shooting out of his eyes — as he stands in front of Trump Tower. Another shows Trump in camo gear holding a shotgun, and there’s one of him wearing a red hat with the words “Dow” raising his fists triumphantly in front of a rising stock chart.

Trump, who says he’s seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, announced the launch of the NFTs on Truth Social, the Twitter-like social network he started after he was kicked off Twitter and suspended from other internet platforms over his role in the supporting the rioters in the Jan. 6 deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Elon Musk, Twitter’s multibillionaire new owner, reinstated Trump’s account last month, but the ex-president hasn’t used it since then.)

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting… Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

A disclaimer on the NFT site says, “Trump Digital Trading Cards (NFTs) are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment vehicles.” According to the site, a select number of Trump Digital Trading Cards will be one-of-ones (i.e., there is only one available for purchase), while others will be limited to two, five, seven or 10 copies. “No Trump Digital Trading Card will have more than 20 copies in existence!” the site exclaims.

The NFTs are being sold by a company called NFT INT LLC, which says it is “not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates. NFT INT LLC uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Digital LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

Here’s a sampling of the Trump NFTs: