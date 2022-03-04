Dolphin Entertainment Partners With Female-Led NFT Collection The Flower Girls (EXCLUSIVE)

Dolphin Entertainment, an entertainment marketing and premium content production company, has entered into a strategic partnership with The Flower Girls, a fine art female-led non-fungible tokens. The NFT collection boast 10,000 unique works of art by revered artist Varvara Alay.

Launched in December of 2021, The Flower Girls has surpassed over $15 million in sales in just a few months. It is donating 20% of profits from both primary and secondary NFT sales to a variety of children’s charities. In February, the company donated more than $400,000 across children’s charities including $200,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a client that is also on Dolphin Entertainment’s roster. The Flower Girls also give an additional 5% of profits towards collecting children’s NFT art, believing that doing so helps nurture the next generation of artists.

As part of the partnership, Dolphin activating its entire network of leading marketing and promotional agencies to amplify The Flower Girls’ charitable initiatives, as well as expand community benefits and increase value for its holders. Dolphin will also help find opportunities for brand growth across all lifestyle and entertainment verticals, including scripted and unscripted television series, digital and traditional publishing, consumer products, music, gaming and events.

“We are so excited to further blossom this project alongside Dolphin who is opening new doors and unleashing a new range of benefits for our community members,” said Alay. “Dolphins’ storied history of working with children and their ongoing support of children’s charities across the globe align flawlessly with our mission and we are looking forward to increasing those efforts that champion our children worldwide.”

The Flower Girls’ NFT holders include Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria, Brie Larson, America Ferrara, Jimmy Connors, Time President Keith Grossman, Snoop Dogg, Thalia, Brooklyn Beckham and Gary Vaynerchuk. Dolphin was founded in 1996 by Bill O’Dowd, an Emmy-winning producer and the company’s CEO. Dolphin’s subsidiaries include the public relations and marketing firm 42West, lifestyle and hospitality public relations and marketing services company The Door, and Shore Fire Media, a music industry public relations firm.

“First of all, the Flower Girls collection is fantastic art. But, it’s so much more than that. It’s an art-loving community that cares about children, and the charities that support them,” said Dolphin CEO and United Way Worldwide leadership council member Bill O’Dowd. “This is the fastest and easiest partnership we’ve ever entered. We are thrilled to be aligned with Varvara, Konstantin, Jem, Joseph and the rest of the incredible Flower Girls team and community. We look forward to utilizing all of our resources to grow this brand, and thereby maximize the number of children that we’ll help through our various initiatives. The Flower Girls team will gain access to Dolphin’s traditional and expanded services while also serving as one of the premiere clients for WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), Dolphin’s newly announced Web3 marketing, consulting and communications agency which is composed of executives across all six of Dolphin’s wholly-owned subsidiaries.

The Flower Girls co-founder Konstantin Elin added, “To be able to work with an elite team of creatives and marketing agencies is thrilling but to do it in partnership with a group that shares our same values is truly remarkable.”