LGBTQ Streaming Network DivaBoxOffice.tv to Launch in December

Diva Media Group, in partnership with A Baker Production and Tello Films founder Christin Baker, is launching the LGBTQ streaming network DivaBoxOffice.tv. The channel premieres Dec. 1 on iTunes, Google Play, Roku and Amazon Firestick, among other major platforms.

DivaBoxOffice.tv will include over 100 hours of queer programming, with Baker serving as president and CEO.

“The demand for queer programming is only growing with each generation becoming increasingly more fluid in their sexual orientations and gender identities than ever before,” Baker said in a statement. “As the old adage goes, we are queer and we’re here to stay. We are thrilled to elevate this thriving community by offering quality, original movies, series and other relevant programming with the launch of DivaBoxOffice.tv.”

The streaming network will feature hundreds of contemporary LGBTQ feature films, shorts and other programming, including the premieres of holiday film “Merry & Gay,” starring Dia Frampton and Andi René Christensen (pictured), and limited horror series “Scare B&B.”

Production plans call for DivaBoxOffice.tv to produce four original films or series a year, as well as acquire additional original programming from queer filmmakers.

“Our mission is to uplift, entertain and inform as we expand our global reach with the premiere of DivaBoxOffice.tv,” said Linda Riley, publisher of DMG. “We are excited to partner with A Baker Production to continue to bring the best in queer entertainment to the lesbian, bi-sexual and trans community with content produced in the U.S.”

Diva Media Group, an entertainment content company for LGBTQ women and non-binary people, is known for its flagship publication Diva magazine and podDiva, hosted by Rachel Shelley of “The L Word.”