Disney Now Has More Total Streaming Subscribers Than Netflix — but Disney Generates Much Lower Per-Sub Revenue

The headline number out of Disney’s quarterly results Wednesday seemed to show a notable milestone: The Mouse House had 221.1 million total subscriptions worldwide across its streaming services. On that individual metric, that means Disney is now just ahead of Netflix, which ended Q2 with 220.7 million total paid subscribers.

But the value of those subscriber bases is much different.

Domestically, for example, Disney+ generated about 39% as much revenue per subscriber as Netflix for the second calendar quarter, a measure referred to in the finance world as ARPU (average revenue per user). And overseas, the contrast is even starker: Disney+ Hotstar, which is available in India and other Southeast Asian countries and represents 38% of the overall Disney+ customer base, had an ARPU of $1.20/month for the quarter ended July 2, while Netflix had an ARPU of $8.83/month for the Asia Pacific region.

When Disney+ first launched in November 2019, it rapidly amassed market share by pricing the streamer at the low, low price of $6.99/month — nearly half Netflix’s standard plan at the time.

But that low entry point has meant Disney’s flagship streamer makes less money than Netflix, the historical category leader. For the three months ended July 2, Disney+ domestic ARPU (U.S. and Canada) was $6.27 per month, a 5% decline from the year earlier, likely the result of a skew toward the Disney Bundle and inclusion of Disney+ (and ESPN+) in the Hulu + Live TV package. That’s compared with Netflix, which reported an ARPU of $15.95 per month in the U.S./Canada region for Q2, up 10% due to price increases.

Now Disney+ is trying to raise its profitability profile, as U.S. streaming subscriber growth has slowed for not just Disney+ but nearly every player in the biz: In the U.S. and Canada, Disney+ picked up just 100,000 paid subs in the recent quarter, to reach 44.5 million.

Concurrent with its earnings release, Disney announced a major 38% price hike for the “premium” Disney+ no-ads version of the service, which will go up to $10.99/month on Dec. 8, 2022, when the media company will introduce Disney+ Basic, an advertising-supported tier that will be available at the previous $7.99/month price.

That, of course, is designed to get Disney+’s ARPU up with the combo of the price increase (offset by the inevitable churn that results in) and the ad-supported Disney+ Basic tier, which could produce higher ARPU if the Mouse House can successfully monetize it at the high ad rates execs have touted.

Disney expects Disney+ to reach profitability in fiscal year 2024 (which ends that September). In the most recent quarter, the media conglomerate’s streaming losses increased: Disney’s direct-to-consumer revenue was $5.06 billion for the quarter, up 19% — but below Wall Street expectations of $5.2 billion, per FactSet. The operating loss for the DTC segment ballooned to $1.06 billion, versus $293 million in the year-earlier period.

“As a result of this slowdown in new subscriber additions, we have seen many in the industry pivot to a new wave of sobriety” — with a focus on streaming profitability, MoffettNathanson principal analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in an Aug. 11 research note. “We on Wall Street have taken notice. Gone are the sum-of-the-parts models using revenue multiples or even the metric of EV/content spending. From here on out, we hope the focus for streamers is return on invested capital and free cash flow generation.”

Also note that while Disney expects “core Disney+” growth to continue on its expected trajectory through 2024, the company cut projections for Disney+ Hotstar over that time period given the loss of Indian Premiere League cricket rights. With the warning about a slowdown in India, Disney lowered the subscriber target for Disney+ in total to 215 million-245 million global subscribers by the end of its fiscal year 2024, down from 230 million-260 million previously.