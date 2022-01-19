Disney Reorgs Streaming Business, Names Joe Earley President of Hulu

Disney reorganized its global direct-to-consumer streaming organization, including installing Joe Earley, formerly head of Disney Plus marketing and operations, as president of Hulu.

As part of the reorg, Disney is creating a new hub for international content creation under the direction of Rebecca Campbell as chairman, International Content and Operations. She previously held the title of chairman, International Operations & Direct-to-Consumer.

Earley, who previously served as EVP, marketing and operations for Disney Plus, has been named president of Hulu, which is controlled by Disney. He takes over for Kelly Campbell, who recently exited to join NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Campbell, in her newly expanded role, will focus on local and regional content production for Disney’s streaming services, as well as continue overseeing the media conglomerate’s international media teams worldwide, reporting directly to CEO Bob Chapek. The International Content and Operations group will be home to a fourth content-creation engine for the company, alongside Disney’s studios, general entertainment and sports content groups.

In addition, Disney announced that Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly created role of president, Disney Streaming, overseeing Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus, overseeing those platforms globally and reporting to Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment.

Earley will report to Paull. The streaming leadership team will also include a new head of Disney Plus — who has yet to be named — filling a role that Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN Plus. These roles will also report to Paull.

“Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy,” Chapek said in a statement.

Regarding Rebecca Campbell’s new position, Chapek commented, “Rebecca has played a vital role in orchestrating our global platform expansion, and I’m excited that she will be leading our new International Content group, bringing her expertise and talent to oversee the growing pipeline of original local and regional content for our streaming services while continuing to lead our international operations.”