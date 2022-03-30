Disney Taps Google Veteran Jeremy Doig as CTO of Streaming Group

Disney has hired Jeremy Doig, an 18-year veteran of Google, as the new chief technology officer of its streaming organization, leading the global technology teams that run Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus and Star Plus.

Doig takes over for Joe Inzerillo, a key architect of Disney Plus and the Mouse House’s other streaming services, who joined SiriusXM as chief product and technology officer in January.

Doig will start at Disney next month and report directly to Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming.

At Google, where Doig was most recently VP of engineering, he led development of new standards for video technologies powering YouTube and the Chrome browser. That included adoption of compression approaches for audio and video, media streaming protocols for real-time and on-demand delivery, and spatial experiences. Before joining Google in 2004, Doig held technology roles at the BBC, the Multimedia Corp. (a spinoff of BBC Interactive Television Unit), Online Magic, an early internet and ecommerce company, and Microsoft.

“Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year career at the intersection of technology and media, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Disney Streaming leadership team,” Paull said. “We have an exceptional team of global technologists, and Jeremy’s experience leading transformational initiatives in complex and dynamic environments will make him an incredible asset to lead this world-class group.”

Doig said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to be joining The Walt Disney Company at this crucial moment in the entertainment industry. The proliferation of streaming services in the market has reached new peaks and there are so many opportunities for technology to push boundaries and create stunning new viewer experiences for Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Star Plus subscribers. Disney’s powerful brands, content, and talent are unmatched and I’m excited to get to work straight away on this incredible adventure.”

Disney Streaming is part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), which is led by Kareem Daniel DMED is responsible for the monetization of content from Disney’s studios and networks.