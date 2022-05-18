Disney Expects Most Disney+ Subscribers Will Take Its Cheaper Ad-Based Plan

Disney is anticipating that over the long term, the majority of Disney+ customers will pick the lower-cost, ad-supported plan, which is set to launch later this year.

“Based on our Hulu experience, we actually have more AVOD than SVOD subscribers,” Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said, speaking Wednesday at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. “We expect about the same percentage for both Disney+ and Hulu, just based on the experience curve we’ve witnessed.” A few years ago, Hulu revealed that 70% of its viewers were on ad-supported plans compared with the pricier ad-free version.

Since announcing plans to roll out Disney+ with ads in March, the company has mostly been mum on details about Disney+ with ads, saying only that it will be less expensive than the ad-free version (currently $7.99/month in the U.S.) and will debut first in the U.S. in late 2022.

Variety reported this week that the ad-supported version of Disney+ will not accept alcohol or political advertising at launch, nor will it run ads from rival streamers or entertainment studios.

At the MoffettNathanson conference, Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales, said that out of the gate, the Disney+ ad-supported tier will have an average of four minutes per hour — a lighter load than Hulu. Partly that’s because 65% of viewing on Disney+ is movies, which has fewer ad breaks than series, she said.

Disney+ with ads will start with 15- and 30-second spots, but will expand to a “full suite of ad products” over time, Ferro said. Since the Mouse House announced plans for the ad-supported tier, “The response has been extraordinary” from advertisers and brands, she said.

Regarding kid-targeted ads on Disney+, Ferro said, “Yes, we’re going to have advertising… to kids, but it’s going to be controlled advertising with a lot of parental levers to pull. We’re not going to collect data on that.” She added that there won’t be advertising in preschool content on Disney+ at launch.

Disney+ will be in about 150 markets by the end of 2022, according to McCarthy, following a big international expansion this summer in 42 additional countries and 11 territories across Europe, West Asia and Africa. As of April 2, Disney+ had 137.7 million paying subscribers, up 33% year over year and a gain of 7.9 million in the first three months of 2022.