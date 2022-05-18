Disney Orders Kids’ Show ‘Morphle’ From Moonbug Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A bright-red, child-size magical morphing creature is heading to Disney platforms.

Disney Branded Television inked a deal with Moonbug Entertainment for 52 episodes of 7-minute CG series, “Morphle,” based on the YouTube short-form hit My Magic Pet Morphle. It’s the first partnership between Disney and Moonbug, whose properties include the CoComelon kids’ content juggernaut.

The comedy adventure series is slated to debut in 2024 exclusively on Disney+ and Disney Junior globally, excluding China. Under the agreement, Disney will also launch episodes of “My Magic Pet Morphle” on its platforms.

Moonbug was acquired last year in a $3 billion deal by Candle Media, a next-generation media roll-up venture headed by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs and backed by private-equity firm Blackstone. Moonbug is headed by CEO René Rechtman, previously Disney’s international head of digital studios.

According to Andy Yeatman, Moonbug’s managing director of Americas and originals, talks with Disney about “Morphle” predated the company’s sale to Candle Media.

“The agreement with Disney Branded Television is a significant milestone for the Morphle brand and recognizes Moonbug Entertainment’s continued growth within the kids’ market,” Yeatman said. “We are excited to expand our original content initiatives and bring the fun and fantastical Morphle universe to more families around the world.”

The “Morphle” show for Disney follows Mila and her stepbrother, Jordie, as they leap into a world of adventure with the help of Morphle — Mila’s magical and loyal pet who has the power to change into whatever she needs. The trio use their skills and smarts to keep magic pets out of mischief, solve problems and find “magic matches” for each of the hilarious and unique newcomers.

Jane Gould, EVP of content research, insights and scheduling at Disney General Entertainment, said, “This inaugural partnership with Moonbug Entertainment for this new iteration of ‘Morphle’ is a welcome venture for us. The characters and stories from this beloved franchise have delighted and entertained kids and families for more than a decade and the sensational combination of magic and adventure is the perfect fit for our Disney Junior and Disney+ audiences.”

Arthur van Merwijk is the creator of the short-form series My Magic Pet Morphle. The new “Morphle” series was co-developed by Mark Palmer (“Hello Ninja”) and consulting producer Jill Sanford (“Go! Go! Cory Carson”). Nick Confalone (“Helpsters”) serves as story editor.

Moonbug, which like its parent company is itself a roll-up play, announced its acquisition of My Magic Pet Morphle in early 2019. Moonbug’s other acquisitions have included CoComelon and Little Angel, a popular producer of YouTube videos and songs for preschoolers.