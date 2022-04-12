DeVon Franklin Partners With Audible for New Audiobook ‘It Takes a Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer, author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin has partnered with Audible for the new audiobook “It Takes a Woman.”

The Audible Original’s title refers to the African proverb that says “It takes a village to raise a child.” But Franklin’s take introduces audiences to the women — his mother Paulette and his five living great-aunts (Aunt Nuna, Aunt Ida, Aunt Enis, Aunt Sondra and Aunt Donna) — he lovingly refers to as his “village of love,” as he celebrates and honors their sacrifices as experienced through the eyes of a Black man.

“Partnering with Audible for my first Audible Original, ‘It Takes a Woman,’ has been incredible and cathartic,” Franklin said, announcing the project. “They have given me an opportunity, for the first time publicly, to share the story of how the village of women in my family stepped in to successfully raise me and my two brothers after my father tragically died of a heart attack at the age of 36. My mom and my great aunts have made such an impact in my life and now I get to share their wisdom and their voices with the world.”

Available on April 21, the book offers listeners “an emotional journey of tragedy, triumph, and healing” with Franklin and the women sharing in a candid conversation covering everything from marriage, death, divorce, regret and colorfully frank advice about dating, sex, and money.

“In ‘It Takes A Woman,’ DeVon Franklin uses the audio medium to elevate a beautiful memoir into a multi-generational conversation,” added Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s exec VP and head of U.S. content. “All six of these remarkable women, ranging in age from 69 to 96, blew us away with their life experiences. The honesty and vulnerability they bring to ‘It Takes a Woman’ are what make Audible Original releases so intimate and personal.”

In an excerpt from the book’s introduction, Franklin further explains the premise.

“The emotional tissue in ‘It Takes a Woman’ is found in the sharing of the voices of the women who have helped me to navigate the greatest trials in my life, tap into my own inner resilience and have helped to make me the man that I am today,” Franklin says. “And I don’t want their voices to get lost in the sands of time. So you will hear them firsthand for yourself. My greatest prayer is that these experiences can help improve, entertain and enlighten your life, as well, with perspectives that could possibly help you, no matter what you’re facing right now.”

The introduction continues: “You can hear from them firsthand — in their own sometimes salty, sometimes soulful, but always prudent words. Whether or not you currently have a village around you, I’m introducing you to my family, my village. Simply open your heart to the inspiration, wisdom, love and healing. And yes, my village is now your village and this experience become the seeds of yours. Let’s go.”

The New York Times bestselling author’s earlier titles 2021’s “Live Free,” 2019’s “The Truth About Men,” 2017’s “The Hollywood Commandments” and 2016’s “The Wait” are also available on Audible.

The studio-executive-turned-producer recently re-upped his multi-year overall deal at CBS Studios, where he’ll executive produce CBS’ “Early Edition” drama pilot. Franklin serves as president and CEO of production company Franklin Entertainment, which is also under a first-look film deal at Paramount Pictures. His most recent productions include the inspirational films “Breakthrough,” “The Star” and “Miracles From Heaven.” He’s credited as an executive producer on upcoming titles “Flamin’ Hot” and “Masters of the Universe.”

Franklin also serves as a vice president of the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is a member of the Academy’s executive branch.