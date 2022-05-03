Daniel Radcliffe Becomes ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Trailer for Roku Original Biopic ‘Weird’

Daniel Radcliffe inhabits the frizzy-haired persona of “Weird Al” Yankovic in the new teaser trailer for the Roku original film about the parody artist, which is coming to the platform’s free streaming channel this fall.

Roku released the teaser trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, at its 2022 NewFronts presentation Tuesday. Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also directing. The movie will stream on the Roku Channel this fall, with no release date yet.

“Anyone got an accordion?” Radcliffe as Yankovic says in the trailer (watch below).

The biopic is billed as a “untold true story” of Yancovic, documenting “Weird Al’s” rise to fame with early hits like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” — as well as his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

Yankovic, a five-time Grammy winner, is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The musician’s 2014 release “Mandatory Fun” was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

Also at its NewFronts presentation, among other news, Roku announced development deals to create seven original cooking and lifestyle shows starring Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse and Christopher Kimball, along with agreements bringing past seasons of their shows to the Roku Channel.

Watch the teaser trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”: