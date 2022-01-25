Daniel Mac, Star of Viral ‘What Do You Do for a Living?’ TikTok Series, Signs With CAA

Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation.

MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat.

Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party on the guy’s superyacht (62 million views), followed by a 36-second video in which he walks up to Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, and interrupts Portnoy’s pizza video review (47 million views).

“Excuse me man, what do you do for a living?” MacDonald asks Portnoy, who responds, “What does it look like I’m fuckin’ doing? I eat pizza for a living… every day, on the hour, every fuckin’ day I eat pizza.” (In the video description, MacDonald says, “But on the real I love Dave and Barstool Sports. Man tells it like it is!”)

MacDonald’s format has lent itself to buzzworthy global events, such as the launch of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, which attended and filmed content with CEO Richard Branson. He also was at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Fast 9,” shooting content with CAA clients Helen Mirren and Sung Kang. Last year, MacDonald attended and shot content at the first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

CAA said it has closed deals for MacDonald with brands including Chevy, Bugatti, Gillette, Activision, Amazon, Epic Games, Xbox, UPS and most recently Formula 1. Originally from Tucson, Ariz., MacDonald moved to Dallas last summer.