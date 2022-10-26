Dana Carvey Stars in ‘The Weird Place’ Sci-Fi Comedy Podcast From Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco

Dana Carvey and Conan O’Brien, two “Saturday Night Live” alums, have teamed on a scripted comedy podcast that takes a weird trip back to the ’60s-era “Twilight Zone.”

“The Weird Place,” executive produced by Carvey, is an episodic sci-fi comedy adventure set featuring “manipulative aliens,” time-traveling pirates and a “power-hungry madman with a magic globe,” per O’Brien’s Team Coco, which is producing the podcast. The scripted series stars Carvey, who developed “The Weird Place” with his sons. The series debuts Oct. 31, available on major podcast platforms, with new episodes dropping each day that week.

“Making a scripted comedy podcast in 2022 was a challenge,” Carvey said. “It took some time to develop the clarity and potent ‘ear candy’ [effects and music] along with character and story so that when you’d test it on a friend they wouldn’t check their phone after two minutes.”

He added, “Conan O’Brien and Team Coco were the perfect partners on this project. They let us have total freedom to create whatever we wanted. I hope people like listening to it as much as we loved making it.”

Separately, Carvey cohosts “SNL”-centered podcast series “Fly on the Wall” with David Spade, which returns for a second season in January 2023. On the weekly show, from Audacy’s Cadence13, Carvey and Spade sit down with fellow “SNL” alums and present cast, as well as hosts, writers and musical guests to talk about their favorite moments from the late-night variety show.

Founded in 2010, O’Brien’s Team Coco is a multiplatform media company that produces digital and branded content, podcasts, mobile games, merchandise, TV programming and live events. Its roster of podcasts include “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” “May I Elaborate? Sound Wisdom from JB Smoove,” “Parks and Recollections With Rob Lowe and Alan Yang” and “Scam Goddess” hosted by Laci Mosley.

Listen to the trailer for “The Weird Place”: