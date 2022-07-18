Anime Streamer Crunchyroll Drops Prices in 95 Countries — but Not in U.S.

Sony is cutting the price of Crunchyroll, its premium anime subscription service, in 95 countries and territories, including in India, the U.K. and Brazil.

Notably, the price of Crunchyroll is not changing in the U.S., where the service is priced starting at $7.99/month and the popular Mega Fan tier costs $9.99/month. The cost of the subscription service also is not changing in Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany or France.

Crunchyroll highlighted Mega Fan tier pricing changes in the U.K., where it will drop from £7.99 to £5.99 per month; India, where it will change from $9.99 USD to 99 Indian rupees (about $1.24 USD) per month; Brazil, where it will change from 32 to 19.99 Brazilian real per month; and the United Arab Emirates, where it will drop from $9.99 USD to 19 United Arab Emirates dirham.

The full list of 95 countries where Crunchyroll is lowering prices is available at this link. “Subscribers in almost 100 regions across the world will now enjoy a larger anime library at a smaller price!” the Sony-owned service says in the announcement.

Crunchyroll touts itself as the world’s biggest anime streaming service with more than 30,000 episodes, as well as the ability to watch episodes of current-season Japanese anime series one hour after they air in Japan.

Sony bought Crunchyroll for $1.18 billion in cash from AT&T last year, and earlier year merged Crunchyroll with anime streaming service Funimation (which Sony bought in 2019). and Decker was appointed head of the consolidated anime/manga entertainment group.

Crunchyroll LLC operates a joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. This spring, Colin Decker — CEO of Crunchyroll, who was previously head of Funimation — exited the company. Rahul Purini, previously COO, was named president of Crunchyroll.