Crooked Media Inks Multiyear Pact With SiriusXM for Ad Sales, Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Crooked Media, the progressive media company that produces the top-ranked “Pod Save America” and other podcasts, signed a multiyear, multiplatform agreement with SiriusXM.

The agreement gives SXM Media, the advertising-sales arm of Sirius XM Holdings, exclusive global ad sales rights to Crooked Media’s lineup of podcasts starting in May. SXM Media also gets sales and sponsorship rights to digital video, social media and live events produced by Crooked Media.

As part of the agreement, Crooked Media’s podcasts, including “Pod Save America,” “Lovett or Leave It” and “Pod Save the World,” will join the SiriusXM network through the 2024 election cycle and beyond, distributed on the Stitcher, SXM App and Pandora platforms. Crooked Media podcasts will continue to be available on all major podcast services.

In addition, SiriusXM will distribute both audio and video content from Crooked Media’s podcasts, including on its satellite-radio platform and the SXM App. That will bring Crooked’s content to SiriusXM’s base of more than 32 million paid subscribers.

Crooked Media will retain editorial control of its podcasts. As a result of the new agreement, the company expects to expand its network of podcasts over the next three years, as well as further invest in the development, distribution and marketing of its existing podcasts.

Since its founding in 2017, Crooked Media has launched over 25 podcasts and podcast series and today its lineup generates more than 21 million monthly downloads.

“We started Crooked to create space for better conversations about politics, culture and the world around us,” Crooked Media co-founders Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor said in a joint statement. “We are excited to team up with SiriusXM to extend that mission to a bigger audience. This deal allows Crooked to invest in more shows, expand our creative network and reach more listeners while remaining a fully independent company, which has been crucial to our ability to make great shows and mobilize a growing, engaged community.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Crooked Media and will use our platforms to help them grow their audience as well as drive value to our SiriusXM subscribers. Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor are three of the best podcasters around and we believe in their creative vision.”

The deal was brokered by Matthew Ball of EpyllionCo, Jason Rapp of Whisper Advisors, and Adam Kaller and Ryan Pastorek of Hansen Jacobson.

Pictured above (l. to r.): “Pod Save America” co-host Dan Pfeiffer, Crooked Media founders and “Pod Save America” co-hosts Jon Lovett, Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor