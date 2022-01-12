‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Red Band Trailer Debuts, Prime Video to Release Critical Role Series in Three-Episode Batches

The official trailer for “The Legend of Vox Machina” is here — giving Critical Role fans a savory taste of the long-awaited animated show’s rollicking fight scenes, salty dialogue, cartoon gore… and of course a gigantic, glowing middle finger.

The Dungeons & Dragons-inspired adult animated fantasy-adventure series from Critical Role and animation studio Titmouse is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on Jan. 28. Amazon also revealed that the first season will comprise 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering each week starting Friday, Jan. 28, on Prime Video worldwide.

“We’re Vox Machina! We fuck shit up,” gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt, voiced by Sam Riegel, explains in the new trailer. (Watch the 2-minute red-band trailer below or at this link.)

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is based on the characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed D&D tabletop campaign, which ran from March 2015 to November 2017. The series follows Vox Machina, an unlikely group of heroes who find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces, including a sinister necromancer and a powerful evil curse.

SEE ALSO: Inside Critical Role’s Growing D&D Fantasy Empire and the Making of ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

“The Legend of Vox Machina” project has been three years in the making. Following Critical Role’s record-breaking Kickstarter campaign in 2019, Amazon Studios ordered a total of 24 half-hour episodes split across two seasons.

In an update Wednesday on its Kickstarter page, Critical Role reiterated that supporters who donated to the “Vox Machina” campaign will be able to watch the first two episodes before they hit Prime Video. “Our friends at Amazon Studios have been working hard to finalize these logistics and next steps will be shared within the week,” CR said.

Critical Role was formed by a group of friends who met as voiceover actors in L.A. and began playing D&D role-playing games together, originally just for their own amusement. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and game master Matthew Mercer. Brandon Auman (“Star Wars: Resistance”) and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“Metalocalypse”) serve as executive producers alongside the eight CR founders.

The “Vox Machina” Kickstarter campaign surpassed its original funding goal of $750,000 in less than an hour. Far exceeding CR team’s expectation, it ultimately raised $11.39 million from fans (aka “Critters”) and still holds the record for the most-funded film or video project in the crowdfunding platform’s history.

Watch the official trailer for “The Legend of Vox Machina”: