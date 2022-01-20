Critical Role’s ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Adds Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Tony Hale and More as Guest Stars

Critical Role’s violent, Dungeons & Dragons animated series “The Legend of Vox Machina” is growing its party with an army of talented voice actors, such as Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Tony Hale and many more.

The guest actors will give life to many of the side characters from Critical Role’s popular Dungeons & Dragons web series, which is now launching as a Prime Video animated series on Jan. 28. In the original Critical Role campaign, dungeon master and creator Matthew Mercer voiced all of the non-player characters, but he’ll now get some help from the A-list talent.

The guest stars include Beatriz as Lady Kima, Hale as Sir Fince, Tennant as General Krieg, Dominic Monaghan as Archibald Desnay, Stephen Root as Professor Anders, Gina Torres as Keeper Yennen, Felicia Day as Captain of Emon and Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren.

The list continues with Anjali Bhimani as Head Cleric, Eugene Byrd as Jarrett, Esmé Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo, Darin De Paul as Kerrion Stonefell, Grey Griffin as Delilah Briarwood, Bobby Hall (aka rapper Logic) as Palace Guard, Kelly Hu as Dr. Anna Ripley, Sunil Malhotra as Gilmore, Rory McCann as Duke Vedmire, Max Mittelman as Desmond, Khary Payton as Sovereign Uriel Tal’Dorei, Mason Alexander Park as the Tavern Keeper, Stacey Raymond as Bryn and Tracie Thoms as the Everlight.

The core and co-founding Critical Role players will reprise their Dungeons & Dragons characters on the series, which includes Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot, Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw, Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar, Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt, Marisha Ray as Keyleth, Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar, Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III, and Mercer as Sylas Briarwood and other voices.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” began as a record-breaking Kickstarter back in 2019, where it went on to raise $11.39 million from fans. Brandon Auman (“Star Wars: Resistance”) and animation studio Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“Metalocalypse”) serve as executive producers alongside the eight Critical Role founders.

Watch the Critical Role stars unveil the guest cast in a new video below.