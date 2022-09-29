‘Creepshow’ TV Series to Be Developed Into Video Game by DreadXP and DarkStone Digital (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks has announced a collaboration with DreadXP and game developer DarkStone Digital to produce a video game based on the TV series “Creepshow.” The show, available for streaming on Shudder, is executive produced by Greg Nicotero and is based on George A. Romero’s 1982 film.

Production company Cartel Entertainment will also help bring the “Creepshow” series to the video game medium across multiple platforms in 2024. The video game will follow “Creepshow’s” anthology format and feature several self-contained horror stories across different types of gameplay genres and tones.

DarkStone Digital is also one of several independent developers who are working on episodic installments to the “Creepshow” video game. DarkStone Digital is best known for indie horror games such as “The Mortuary Assistant.” The full list of contributing game developers will be revealed at a later date.

DarkStone Digital developer Brian Clarke will be “Creepshow’s” creative director. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of such a fun project. I’ve always loved ‘Creepshow’s’ format, and the idea of driving the cohesion of multiple perspectives on horror is really compelling to me,” Clarke says. “I feel honored to have been asked to be a part of this. I can’t wait to jump in and bring the best I can to such a great IP.”

Patrick Ewald, the managing partner and producer at DreadXP, says, “As massive fans of ‘Creepshow,’ we are so excited to collaborate with AMC, Shudder, and Cartel Entertainment to bring that world to an interactive medium.” DreadXP producer Ted Hentschke adds, “The game will represent an expansion of our tremendously successful collaboration with Brian Clarke, whose expertise in crafting lore-rich narratives and clever scares makes him the perfect creative director for the project.”

Nicotero explains, “Hot on the heels of the Skybound Comic release this summer and wrapping post-production on Season 4, I feel like this is an opportunity to celebrate the genre with horror fans around the world in a way that takes us through a myriad of experiences.”

AMC Networks renewed “Creepshow” for its fourth season back in February. Cartel also launched its global distribution outfit last year too in order to license out its content.

“Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’ is in a class all its own — a genre-bending mashup of spine-tingling horror and rib-tickling satire that not just any game publisher could successfully bring to life,” says AMC VP of games Clayton Neuman. “But after playing the Dread X Collection game anthologies, and seeing Brian’s twisted genius at work in ‘The Mortuary Assistant,’ we knew we had found the right partners for this project. This game will surprise, delight and terrify ‘Creepshow’ and horror fans alike, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”