LinkedIn Hires Ex-CNN Digital Exec Courtney Coupe as First Head of Original Programming

Courtney Coupe, most recently SVP of content strategy and operations for CNN Digital, is joining LinkedIn as the company’s first head of original programming.

In the new role, Coupe reports to LinkedIn editor in chief Dan Roth. She will oversee the strategy, development and production of all original video and audio content at the business-oriented social media platform.

LinkedIn has been investing in original content for a decade and is now bringing those efforts together under a newly formed original programming team, led by Coupe. “Courtney has spent her career creating high-quality, economy and career-focused audio and video content for some of the top brands in media,” Roth said in announcing her hire. “We’re excited that she’s bringing her talent for developing groundbreaking content to LinkedIn and helping us deliver insights that drive conversation.”

Coupe comes to LinkedIn with nearly 20 years of media experience. At CNN, where she worked for more than seven years, she had led content strategy and programming for CNN+, before Warner Bros. Discovery shut down the subscription-video service one month after it launched earlier this year. In addition, Coupe oversaw all development and production for CNN Audio’s slate of podcasts, including Anderson Cooper’s recently launched “All There Is With Anderson Cooper.”

Coupe helped launched Great Big Story, CNN’s digital media brand that created micro-documentaries, series and films. During her time with CNN, Coupe received two Emmy wins and two additional nominations; an Edward R. Murrow Award; and a Cannes Silver Lion. Prior to CNN, Courtney held producer roles at Bloomberg, ABC News Digital and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

LinkedIn’s editorial team encompasses more than 180 employees across 16 countries who create, cultivate and curate original content through posts, articles, trending news, LinkedIn Lists, video, audio and more. LinkedIn also recently launched a podcast network featuring content and programming from creators; shows include “The Startup of You” from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and “The Anxious Achiever,” hosted by author and consultant Morra Aarons-Mele.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, which bought the professional social networking service in 2016 for $26 billion.