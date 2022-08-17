Cosm to Open Public Venue in Hollywood Park

Experiential media and immersive technology company Cosm will paunch its first public venue in Hollywood Park, it announced on Wednesday. The location will be the first venue of its kind to utilize Cosm’s domed and compound curved LED technology.

As part of Hollywood Park’s retail district, the venue will showcase a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome in a 65,000 total square feet facility that can hold up to 1,700 guests. Programming at the venue will include live sports and entertainment, experiential events and content, immersive art, music, and more.

“We look forward to Hollywood Park being the home of Cosm’s first venue. Their modern venue design and immersive LED technology will create a one-of-a-kind entertainment offering for our guests and our community,” said Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “Integrating dynamic companies like Cosm into Hollywood Park’s retail space furthers our goal to create a tenant mix that is not only unique to Hollywood Park, but also delivers extraordinary experiences for our community.”

“We’re redefining the way the world experiences content and up-leveling fandom by opening our first Cosm venue in the center of the entertainment capital of the world,” said Cosm CEO-President Jeb Terry. “For decades, we’ve powered some of the most iconic and entertaining experiences for our partners around the globe. Now, we’re powering our own.”

Construction for Cosm’s Los Angeles venue, designed by HKS, will begin in the fall of 2022.

One of Cosm immsersive virtual experiences is currently being showcased at the Cosm Experience Center in Salt Lake City. The location includes a 20-meter, 5,000 square foot LED Dome display broadcasting the biggest sporting events in 8K resolution.