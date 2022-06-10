Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old.

Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been released, and the case is currently awaiting further investigation.

Noriega had amassed 1.77 million followers on TikTok, where he made comedic videos about skateboarding and fashion. He also had 427,000 followers on Instagram, where he listed himself as a fashion model. Noriega also collaborated with TikTok stars and musicians Jxdn and Nessa Barrett.

Last week, Noriega had appeared as a guest on the Barstool’s BFF’s podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Bri Chickenfry.

Devastating news. RIP Cooper Noriega. Life is fragile. Enjoy every minute. pic.twitter.com/B1yGXi4SCH — BFFs (@BFFsPod) June 10, 2022

According to a GoFundMe raising money for funeral costs, mental health was important to Noriega, who had started a Discord group on June 5 where he and his followers could share their experiences with mental health. “If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” he said in a video posted on TikTok. “I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.”

He added, “I want you guys to not be alone and [to] feel safe.”