Condé Nast Appoints Monica Lee, Nina Joyce to Global Communications Leadership Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Magazine publisher and media company Condé Nast has bolstered its global communications leadership team with the appointments of Thrive Global’s Monica Lee as senior VP of communications and Vice Media Group’s Nina Joyce as VP of communications for the U.K.

Lee (pictured, left), who oversees the U.S.-based communications team, will help to lead strategic brand and corporate communications across Condé Nast’s portfolio and business divisions.

For the last five years, Lee served as Arianna Huffington’s chief communications officer at Thrive Global, where she was a founding executive of the company leading all internal and external communications strategy. Prior to joining Thrive, she was head of global communications at The Huffington Post where she led strategic communications for the global media company across 16 international markets, with oversight of all corporate and content communications.

Prior to joining HuffPost, Lee spent eight years at NBCUniversal managing the communications and publicity strategy for the network’s top talent and signature programs including “Today,” “Dateline” and NBC News primetime specials.

Lee will be based in New York, reporting into Carrig.

Elsewhere, in the newly created role of VP of communications for the U.K., Joyce (pictured, right) will oversee the U.K’s corporate communications narrative and develop and execute PR strategy for editorial brands including British Vogue, GQ, Wired, Condé Nast Traveller, Glamour, Tatler and World of Interiors.

Joyce joins from Vice Media Group, where she spent a decade launching and leading the communications strategy for VMG’s various brands as well as leading digital, commercial and corporate operations across EMEA. During her tenure, she also led VMG’s global communications approach for its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and spearheaded PR for the digital relaunch of i-D and women’s channel Broadly.

Prior to VMG, Joyce established the European communications for women’s brand Refinery29 — which was acquired by VMG in 2019 — across multiple markets.

Joyce will be based in London, reporting into Meera Pattni, senior VP of communications for Condé Nast.

Danielle Carrig, chief communications officer for the publishing company, said: “During this pivotal moment of growth and transformation at Condé Nast I’m thrilled to have such industry-leading talent join our communications team. With established track records in launching and shaping new media ventures, both Monica and Nina are innovative thinkers that will amplify the agenda-setting work of our world-class brands.”