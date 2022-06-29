Comcast Launches SiriusXM Streaming App on Xfinity Devices

Satellite radio is now on cable.

For the first time, Comcast is making SiriusXM’s audio content — including Howard Stern’s popular talk show, 330-plus ad-free music channels, podcasts, sports talk, comedy, news and more — available to stream on the cable giant’s Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV platforms.

To access SiriusXM content on Comcast, customers must have a SiriusXM subscription. Under the companies’ pact, Comcast customers are eligible to get a free three-month subscription offer for SiriusXM service. The regular price of the SiriusXM Streaming Platinum plan is $10.99/month.

According to the companies, Comcast in the future plans to expand support to add access to SiriusXM’s video library, which offers more than 11,000 pieces of content, including interviews and clips from “The Howard Stern Show” and exclusive music performances.

Comcast already has provided SiriusXM-owned Pandora’s app across the Xfinity portfolio, along with other audio apps including Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and NPR One.

Comcast customers can access SiriusXM on X1, Flex or XClass TV by saying “SiriusXM” into their voice remote, or by finding it within each device’s app section. Existing SiriusXM customers can sign in with their credentials; they can switch between listening on Comcast’s devices and the SXM App on their mobile device, to pick up listening where they left off on either platform.

Subscribers also can create their own personalized Pandora stations, based on their favorite artists, within the SXM App that use Pandora’s personalization technology.