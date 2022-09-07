CNN’s Anderson Cooper to Explore Grief and Loss in New Series (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast roundup, CNN’s Anderson Cooper delves into how to move forward after losing a love one; NPR sets “Invisibilia” Season 9 premiere date; and more.

DATES

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper hosts limited-series podcast “All There Is With Anderson Cooper,” premiering Sept. 14. In the series, Cooper embarks on a “deeply personal and emotional exploration” of loss and grief and how to move forward without forgetting the people we miss. According to CNN, he began recording the podcast alone during his final weeks packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in 2019. Among his mother’s keepsakes and secret journals, Cooper found unopened boxes belonging to his father and brother, both of whom died decades ago. Feeling overwhelmed, Cooper began to record conversations with others about their experiences with grief. Special guests on the podcast will include late-night host and comedian Stephen Colbert, actor and comedian Molly Shannon and artist Laurie Anderson. “I’ve often felt isolated and alone in grief and yet it is something all of us will experience in our lives,” Cooper said in a statement. “It’s helped me tremendously to hear from others on how they move forward in the face of loss, and I hope it helps listeners of this podcast as well.” “All There Is With Anderson Cooper” will debut new episodes on Wednesdays and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

NPR announced that Season 9 of “Invisibilia,” hosted by Yowei Shaw and Kia Miakka Natisse, will debut on Sept. 9. The latest season of show — about the unseen forces that control human behavior and shape our ideas, beliefs and assumptions — will focus on what it means to search for control in a time of upheaval. Episodes in Season 9 will feature a comic and a dominatrix facing off to solve a power problem; a thought experiment on maintaining control of your body in a post-Roe U.S.; a community contending with the ghosts of their past; and South Africa’s first Black freediving instructor on what might be the antithesis of control — freedom.

“Unladylike,” the feminist lifestyle podcast hosted by Cristen Conger, returned with new episodes Sept. 6. In the latest episode, she looks at women and conspiracy theories — and how predominantly white, Christian women have played a formative role in America’s conspiracy culture, from today’s QAnon moms to the women who popularized its evil global cabal conspiracy a century ago. Upcoming topics include “Feminism vs. the Wedding Industrial Complex” (Sept. 13) and “Big Foot Fetish” (Sept. 20) about sexual attraction to feet. Conger co-created the HowStuffWorks podcast “Stuff Mom Never Told You” in 2009, and in 2018 she launched “Unladylike,” which is produced by Starburns Audio and Unladylike Media.