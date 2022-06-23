Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Renewed for Season 3 at Roku, After Season 2 Breaks Viewing Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Chrissy Teigen will be donning her judge’s robes once again for Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court,” returning exclusively to the Roku Channel this fall.

Roku’s greenlight for a third run of the courtroom series, patterned after daytime TV fare like “Judge Judy” and “The People’s Court,” comes after Season 2 scored as the most-watched unscripted Roku original premiere to date. In each episode, Judge Chrissy adjudicates one small-claims case. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real, and Teigen’s decisions are final and binding. The show features Teigen’s mom, Pepper Thai, as the “bailiff” who maintains order in the court.

The second season of “Chrissy’s Court” drew more unique views than any prior unscripted Roku original launch during its opening weekend on the Roku Channel in the U.S., from June 17-19, 2022. The series also was the Roku Channel’s No. 1 VOD program in the U.S. by unique views during that time period.

“Chrissy’s Court” will return for a 10-episode third season on Oct. 21 on the Roku Channel. Roku originally picked up the show with the January 2021 acquisition of the assets of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi, which shut down after less than a year of operation.

“The cases in Season 3 of ‘Chrissy’s Court’ are wilder, the people are more fun than ever, and no claim is too petty for my courtroom,” Teigen said in a statement. “Mom and I can’t wait to bring the all-new season to audiences this October exclusively on The Roku Channel.”

“Chrissy’s Court” is executive produced by Teigen, Luke Dillon, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Mason Steinberg. The show is produced by Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries.

“We are thrilled with the record-breaking performance of ‘Chrissy’s Court,’ and we look forward to an entire new season of Chrissy’s wit and charm as she presides over the courtroom,” said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku. “It’s incredible to see Roku originals continue to resonate with our streamers in such a profound way with standout unscripted programming on the Roku Channel.”

Other new unscripted projects coming to the Roku Channel include “The Great American Baking Show,” “To Paris For Love: A Reality Rom Com,” “Honest Renovations,” “Que Delicioso,” “Martha Gardens,” “Emeril Tailgates,” “Milk Street My Family Recipe,” “Survival from Above” and “Lincoln Log Project” (working title).

The Roku Channel reached American households with an estimated 80 million people in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company. Launched in 2017, the Roku Channel in the U.S. currently offers more than 80,000 free movies and TV programs and more than 300 free live linear TV channels.