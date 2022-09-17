Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.”

The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and prompted a number of states to drastically roll back abortion rights.

In a tweet Friday, Teigen posted screenshots of hateful comments directed at her and wrote, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

Comments attacking Teigen included “Sorry you lost your child but stop milking that story”; “Someone is trying to stay relevant, I can see”; and “She was in her drunk days when she made that decision.”

Teigen added, “This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw. It’s the glamour magazine comment thread! Brutal.”

Earlier Friday, Teigen had tweeted, “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it,” she tweeted Friday.

Teigen spoke at an event Thursday about the 2020 loss of her child, saying, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” according to THR. It was an “abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.” Teigen and Legend have two children, Luna and Miles, and in an Aug. 3 Instagram post she announced that she was pregnant.

Teigen has a huge social media presence, with more than 39 million Instagram followers and over 13 million on Twitter. In March 2021, she deleted her Twitter account — citing relentless attacks from trolls — before reactivating it less than a month later, writing, “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

Teigen herself was accused of online bullying in a series of cruel tweets in 2011 she directed at model and TV personality Courtney Stodden, who was a teenager at the time. Teigen subsequently apologized and admitted, “I was a troll, full stop.”

Teigen’s Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court,” her “Judge Judy”-style unscripted small-claims court series, premieres Oct. 21 for free on the Roku Channel. The show co-stars her mom, Pepper Thai, as the “bailiff” who maintains order in the court.